Gold price drops by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan amid global decline

Gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply on Saturday, aligning with a global downtrend in the precious metal’s value. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs2,300, bringing it down to Rs342,200.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,972, now selling at Rs293,381. This follows a Rs1,300 decline recorded on Friday, when the per tola price stood at Rs344,500.

The downward movement reflects international market trends, where gold prices fell to $3,263 per ounce (including a $20 premium), marking a daily loss of $13. In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged in the local market, with the rate per tola holding steady at Rs3,427.