Türkiye backs Pakistan’s stance amid Pahalgam tensions, urges calm in south asia

Türkiye has announced its support for Pakistan’s position following heightened regional tensions after the April 22 Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir. During a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Irfan Nezıroğlu emphasized the need for restraint and peaceful resolution in the region. He expressed solidarity with Pakistan, urging all parties to reduce tensions and support stability in South Asia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked President Erdogan for his continued support. He reiterated that Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism and has suffered over 90,000 lives and $152 billion in economic losses while combating it. He rejected India’s accusations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack and highlighted New Delhi’s failure to provide credible evidence.

Sharif further criticized India for avoiding Pakistan’s offer of a neutral, transparent international investigation into the incident. He welcomed potential Turkish participation in such a probe, stressing that Pakistan remains committed to regional peace while focusing on its economic recovery.

The meeting comes amid India’s aggressive actions post-incident, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and cancelling visas. In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airlines, suspended bilateral trade, and closed the Wagah border, escalating diplomatic strain between the two nations.