Virat shines, Khaleel strikes: Top names ahead of RCB-CSK thriller

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 52 of IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 3. The match will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. RCB have won seven out of ten games and are aiming to strengthen their position in the top two.

In contrast, CSK are already out of the playoff race after securing just two wins in ten matches. However, they now aim to spoil other teams’ chances and finish on a strong note. Despite the gap in performance, the match is expected to be competitive with key players in focus.

Virat Kohli has been a consistent performer for RCB. He has scored 443 runs in ten games with six half-centuries. His strong form and love for playing in Bengaluru make him a key figure in this match. Kohli also recently hit a match-winning fifty against Rajasthan Royals.

CSK’s Dewald Brevis and Khaleel Ahmed are also attracting attention. Brevis has impressed with quick scoring in the middle order. Meanwhile, Khaleel has taken 14 wickets this season, with nine in the powerplay. His success at Chinnaswamy adds to his threat with the ball.