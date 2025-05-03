Anil Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passes away peacefully at 90 in Mumbai

Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, passed away on May 2, 2025, due to age-related health issues. She was 90 years old and breathed her last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai around 5:25 pm, according to hospital CEO Dr. Santosh Shetty.

The Kapoor family gathered at Anil Kapoor’s residence to pay their last respects. Family members including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and others were seen arriving. Janhvi Kapoor was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, while other grandchildren including Anshula Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were also present.

The funeral is scheduled for May 3 at 11:30 am at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. The family is expected to hold a private ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.

Earlier this year, Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor had shared touching birthday tributes celebrating her 90th birthday. Anil wrote, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices,” while Boney shared, “We need you to bless and guide us.” Her passing marks the end of an era for the iconic Kapoor family.