Pakistan’s exports rise 6.25% in FY2024-25, showing positive trade momentum

Pakistan’s exports grew by 6.25% year-on-year to $26.859 billion during the first ten months (July to April) of fiscal year 2024–25. According to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), this compares to $25.278 billion during the same period last year. However, the rise in exports was not enough to offset a larger increase in imports.

Imports surged by 7.37%, reaching $48.210 billion in the July-April period, up from $44.900 billion last year. This pushed the country’s trade deficit to $21.351 billion, reflecting an 8.81% increase compared to last year’s deficit of $19.622 billion. The widening gap highlights ongoing economic challenges despite better export performance.

However, the month of April 2025 showed a worrying decline in export earnings. Exports dropped 8.93% year-on-year, falling to $2.141 billion, while imports rose sharply by 14.09% to $5.529 billion. This shows that Pakistan continues to face pressure from rising import costs and weakening global demand.

On a month-to-month basis, exports fell by 19.05% compared to March 2025, when they stood at $2.645 billion. Meanwhile, imports increased by 14.52%, climbing from $4.828 billion in March. These trends indicate that the trade gap could continue to widen unless exports are stabilized and import growth is curbed.