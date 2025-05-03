Gill, Buttler and Sudharsan power GT to big win over SRH

Gujarat Titans moved to second place on the IPL 2025 table with a dominant 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. Led by a powerful top-order performance and a disciplined bowling effort, GT outplayed SRH in all departments. The in-form trio of Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat, while Prasidh Krishna led the bowling with a miserly spell.

GT got off to a blazing start in the powerplay, scoring 82 without loss. Sudharsan (48 off 23) and Gill (76 off 38) punished SRH’s bowlers with a flurry of boundaries. Jos Buttler carried the momentum into the middle and death overs, scoring a crucial 64 off 37 balls, helping GT post an imposing total of 224/6 — their highest of the season.

In response, Abhishek Sharma kept SRH’s hopes alive with a quickfire 74 off 41 balls. However, GT’s bowlers, particularly Prasidh Krishna (2/19) and Mohammed Siraj (2/33), maintained tight lines and never let the momentum shift. SRH fell behind the required rate and ended at 186/6 in 20 overs.

GT will next face Mumbai Indians on May 6 at the Wankhede, while SRH have a home game against Delhi Capitals on May 5, still clinging to slim playoff hopes.