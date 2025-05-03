Nawaz Sharif praises cross-party support for national defense in Pakistan

Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has praised all political parties for their united stance on national defense and security. In a statement following a meeting with party Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Sharif expressed admiration for the collective voice shown by parliamentarians in supporting the country’s defense.

He believes this unity will foster national solidarity and promote a sense of togetherness among the people. Sharif also appreciated the resolution passed by the parliament, which reaffirms the nation’s commitment to its defense.

He emphasized that while differences of opinion are a hallmark of democracy, setting them aside for national defense is a commendable tradition. This statement is Sharif’s first since the Pahalgam incident, which escalated tensions between Pakistan and India.