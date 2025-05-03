Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint, Trump must intervene: Pakistan’s envoy to the US

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, has called on President Donald Trump to take decisive steps toward addressing the Kashmir dispute. He warned that the longstanding dispute has become a nuclear flashpoint between two atomic powers, Pakistan and India, and could spark a dangerous conflict if not addressed.

In an interview with a U.S. television channel, Sheikh said the Indian government and media are currently driven by war hysteria. He pointed out that cross-border firing increased following the Pahalgam attack, and reiterated Pakistan’s offer for a neutral and transparent investigation—an offer India has ignored while leveling baseless accusations.

The ambassador questioned why India is blaming external forces instead of fixing its own administrative failures in Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness. “We want peace in the region, but we will not compromise on our sovereignty,” he stated.

Sheikh also issued a stern warning regarding water disputes. He said if India constructs any structure to block Pakistan’s water, it would be considered an act of war. Pakistan, he added, cannot tolerate actions that destabilize the region. He called on the global community to step in and pursue a long-term solution to the Kashmir issue.