Shahid Khaqan urges politicians to learn from past mistakes

Awami Pakistan Party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called on political leaders to learn from past mistakes and follow the Constitution. Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, Abbasi emphasized that the country must be governed by constitutional principles.

He warned that repeating past errors would only worsen Pakistan’s situation. Abbasi stressed that no nation could function properly without adhering to its Constitution, urging leaders to respect the rule of law.

Abbasi also pointed out that Nawaz Sharif’s party, currently in power, holds responsibility for the ongoing challenges in the country. He specifically mentioned Balochistan, stating that only a constitutional system could address its issues.

He concluded by reiterating his opposition to unconstitutional actions. “Better late than never, let’s fix the system before it’s too late,” Abbasi added.