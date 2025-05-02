Pakistan to launch largest fast-charging network for electric vehicles

Pakistan is set to launch its largest fast-charging network for electric vehicles (EVs). This initiative is a joint effort between BYD Pakistan and HUBCO Green (Private) Limited. The project aims to install 128 DC fast chargers across the country over the next three years, with 50 chargers expected to be operational by December 2025.

The network will target three main areas: urban centres, highways, and high-traffic locations like shopping malls and hospitals. Key urban hubs will see installations at PSO, PARCO Gunvor, and Attock Petroleum stations, while chargers on highways will be spaced every 150-200 km for long-distance travel.

The companies plan to enhance accessibility by adding charging stations at commercial locations. Initial installations are already up and running in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, particularly at PSO service stations and BYD Pakistan dealerships.

This ambitious project will significantly improve the availability of charging stations, making EV travel more convenient across the country.