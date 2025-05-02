Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise slightly to $15.25 billion: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a $9 million increase in foreign exchange reserves, reaching $10.21 billion as of April 25. This small gain comes after a sharp drop of $367 million the previous week.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves now stand at $15.25 billion. Of this, commercial banks hold $5.04 billion, while the SBP manages the rest. The central bank did not explain the reason for the latest increase.

In a short statement, SBP confirmed the improvement, saying reserves rose to $10,214.4 million. It offered no additional details on the contributing factors.

This minor boost offers some relief following last week’s seven-month low. However, economic watchers remain cautious about long-term reserve stability.