PTA denies youTube ban, says viral notice is from 2012

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has clarified that a viral notice about a YouTube ban is outdated. The notice, dated back to 2012, is being wrongly shared on social media. PTA urged people to ignore this false information.

The original ban came after protests against the film Innocence of Muslims and was ordered by the Supreme Court. However, PTA confirmed that the old notice no longer applies. YouTube is fully operational in Pakistan.

PTA stated that no current orders exist to ban YouTube or any other social media platform. It also advised the public to check official sources like its website or verified social media pages for updates.

Meanwhile, India recently blocked several Pakistani YouTube channels, including major news outlets and public figures. The move followed a recent attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, citing national security concerns.