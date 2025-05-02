Trump unveils budget plan with deep cuts to education and housing

President Donald Trump has proposed a $163 billion cut to the U.S. federal budget, sharply reducing domestic spending. Key areas like education, housing, the IRS, and NASA face major cuts. Meanwhile, defense and border security spending would get a boost.

The plan cuts non-defense spending by 23%, reaching its lowest level since 2017. It also slashes funding for the State Department and nearly halves the Housing Department’s budget. Trump also aims to reduce the IRS budget by over $2 billion.

Critics say the plan harms working Americans by cutting vital services. Democrats and some Republicans voiced concern, especially about defense levels and aid for low-income families. Trump’s plan, however, aligns with his promise to cut federal agencies and expand border enforcement.

Additionally, Trump wants Congress to extend the 2017 tax cuts, which experts say could add $5 trillion to the national debt. While Congress controls the budget, Trump’s influence over Republicans may help push his plan forward.