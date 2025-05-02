Deadly thunderstorm hits Delhi, disrupts city life

A strong thunderstorm struck New Delhi on Friday, killing four members of a family as a tree fell on their home. One person was also injured in the tragic incident. The Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, confirmed the deaths and offered help to the affected family.

The storm brought heavy rain, strong winds up to 100 kph, and lightning. It was Delhi’s heaviest May rainfall since 2021, according to the India Meteorological Department. Flight operations were disrupted due to lo

Metro trains were delayed, and traffic jams were reported across the city. Waterlogged streets made it hard for people to move around. Many commuters faced long travel delays and flooded roads.

Moreover, unusual weather patterns are becoming more common. A recent study by WaterAid said many cities now swing between drought and floods. Just last month, heavy rain in eastern India and Nepal killed over 100 people.