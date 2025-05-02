Former Bangladeshi general suggests retaliatory attack on India if it targets Pakistan

In a provocative statement, retired Major General Fazlur Rahman of Bangladesh has suggested that if India launches a military attack on Pakistan amid the current tensions, then Bangladesh should respond by attacking India.

Taking to social media, the former general proposed that Bangladesh seize the opportunity to capture India’s seven northeastern states. He made this statement in the context of the post-Pahalgam attack climate, where regional tensions have risen sharply.

General Fazlur Rahman’s remarks reflect growing concern in some circles over India’s aggressive posture and perceived unilateralism in the region. While his views do not represent the official position of the Bangladeshi government, they have sparked debate online about Bangladesh’s strategic priorities and regional alliances.

So far, the Bangladeshi government has not issued any formal response to the general’s suggestion. His comments come at a time when South Asia remains on edge following escalating rhetoric and diplomatic actions between India and Pakistan.