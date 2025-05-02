Starlink set for december launch in Pakistan, IT minister Shaza Fatima announces

Minister of State for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, reassured that Starlink’s launch in Pakistan is on schedule for December 2025, despite earlier concerns about licensing delays. Speaking to reporters, she emphasized that the process is ongoing smoothly, with a consultant appointed by the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (SUPARCO) to draft a regulatory framework for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, expected to be finalized by June.

Shaza Fatima also revealed that Chinese satellite internet companies, including Galaxy Space and Shanghai Space, have expressed interest in entering the Pakistani market, although no formal applications have been submitted yet. She affirmed that Pakistan’s space policy remains open and non-exclusive, welcoming any company meeting the required criteria.

In addition to updates on the satellite sector, Shaza addressed challenges in the telecom industry, highlighting an average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs270, the lowest in the region, due to currency fluctuations and rising electricity costs. The upcoming spectrum auction and budget proposals for the next fiscal year were also discussed as potential solutions to improve telecom services.

Regarding the ongoing ban of the social media platform X in Pakistan, Shaza Fatima clarified that X had not engaged with the IT Ministry and was not in compliance with local laws, while other platforms continue to work with the government.