ATC sentences 82 PTI workers in november 2024 protest case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi sentenced 82 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to four months in prison and imposed a Rs15,000 fine each for their involvement in the violent protests on November 26, 2024. The protests, organized to demand the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, turned violent, leading to deadly clashes with law enforcement and resulting in the deaths of three Rangers personnel and one policeman.

The accused workers admitted their participation in the unrest, citing incitement from PTI’s leadership. Describing themselves as poor laborers, they requested leniency and pledged not to engage in future protests. The violence led to the abrupt halt of PTI’s planned three-day protest campaign.

Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple charges, including corruption and terrorism, following his ouster in 2022. In the court proceedings, 560 out of 1,609 total defendants were formally indicted.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court granted bail to PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and party member Farhat Abbas in connection with the May 9 violence. The three-member bench, led by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, granted both men bail, ordering them to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each. The court dismissed the special prosecutor’s arguments and instructed that their trials be completed within four months.