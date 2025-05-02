Petroleum sales in Pakistan surge 32% YoY in april amid economic revival

Petroleum sales in Pakistan saw a sharp year-on-year (YoY) increase of 32% in April 2025, reaching 1.46 million tons, according to a report by Arif Habib Limited (AHL). This rise reflects growing demand as economic activity in the country gains momentum. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales were also up by 20% compared to March 2025’s 1.22 million tons.

The data highlights a notable improvement in consumption across key petroleum products. Motor Spirit (MS) sales rose by 24% YoY and 14% MoM to 660,000 tons, while High-Speed Diesel (HSD) sales grew 33% YoY and 28% MoM to 620,000 tons. Furnace Oil (FO) sales showed the most dramatic rise—up 182% YoY and 55% MoM—reaching 80,000 tons in April.

In the first ten months of the current fiscal year (10MFY25), total sales reached 13.22 million tons, marking a 6% YoY growth. The increase in fuel demand is being linked to a revival in industrial, transport, and commercial activities across Pakistan, signaling a recovery phase for the economy.

Among the major oil marketing companies, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) led the market with 620,000 tons in April, up 12% YoY and 22% MoM. Attock Petroleum (APL) reported 130,000 tons, up 28% YoY, while Wafi Energy reached 100,000 tons, increasing 23% YoY. HASCOL’s sales rose 76% YoY to 50,000 tons, despite a slight monthly dip.