First phase of Karachi’s 2025 intermediate examinations set to start may 5

The first phase of Karachi’s intermediate exams for 2025 will begin on Monday, May 5. Over 126,500 students are expected to take part in the exams. The exams will run until May 29 and will be held in both morning and evening shifts.

More than 92,000 students from Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, and Home Economics groups will appear in the morning shift. They will take their exams from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Meanwhile, over 34,500 students from the General Science group will take their exams in the evening shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has set up 182 exam centres across the city. Of these, 122 centres will operate in the morning shift, and 60 in the evening shift. 36 centres have been designated as highly sensitive due to security concerns.

BIEK Chairman Prof. Ghulam Hussain Sohoo assured that all arrangements have been made for fair and transparent exams. Monitoring cells have been set up to prevent cheating, and complaint cells will be available at Deputy Commissioners’ offices. In response to the heatwave forecast, the Sindh Health Department has arranged first aid camps and ambulances outside exam centres for students’ safety.