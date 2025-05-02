PM Shehbaz urges gulf allies to help defuse tensions with India after Kashmir attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies to use their influence to persuade India to reduce rising tensions in South Asia. This request comes amid worsening ties following the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. India accused Pakistan of links to the attack, but Islamabad has rejected the claims and called for a transparent international investigation.

During meetings with ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and its rejection of terrorism. He emphasized that Pakistan, having made significant sacrifices in the war against terror, would never endanger regional peace or its recent economic gains. The prime minister thanked these nations for their long-standing support and urged them to support efforts for de-escalation.

The Saudi, Emirati, and Kuwaiti ambassadors responded positively but cautiously, expressing hopes for regional peace and avoiding firm alignment with either side. The Gulf states, maintaining close economic ties with both India and Pakistan, have so far adopted a balanced stance, emphasizing restraint and dialogue over confrontation.

Meanwhile, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar continued diplomatic outreach, briefing Panama and Denmark on India’s recent “illegal and provocative” actions, including its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. He reiterated that such unilateral steps violate international law, while both Panama and Denmark called for calm and affirmed continued cooperation at the UN Security Council.