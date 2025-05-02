India blocks social media accounts of Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen after Pahalgam attack

India has blocked the social media accounts of several prominent Pakistani cricketers, including national team captain Muhammad Rizwan, star batter Babar Azam, and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. The action comes in the wake of the recent militant attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, which has further heightened tensions between the two countries. Alongside the cricketers, Instagram accounts of Olympian Arshad Nadeem and actors Hania Aamir and Ali Fazal have also been restricted in India.

Users in India attempting to access these Instagram profiles now see a message stating, “Account not available in India,” due to a legal compliance request. This move follows India’s earlier action of blocking 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including those of former cricketers Shahid Afridi, Rashid Latif, and Shoaib Akhtar. The Indian government has cited national security as the reason for these sweeping restrictions.

The digital clampdown has drawn criticism from analysts and civil rights advocates who see it as an attempt to silence cross-border voices critical of Indian policies, especially on Kashmir. Shahid Afridi’s vocal support for Kashmiri rights and his criticism of India’s stance has made his content particularly targeted. Many argue the bans are politically motivated and aim to deflect scrutiny from Indian security lapses in the Pahalgam incident.

The timing of the restrictions—immediately following the Pahalgam violence—has fueled concerns over increasing digital censorship and the politicization of social platforms. Observers suggest these actions reflect the Modi government’s effort to control the domestic narrative and limit Pakistani influence during a sensitive regional crisis.