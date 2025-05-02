India blocks PM Shehbaz’s YouTube channel amid rising tensions with Pakistan

India has blocked the official social media accounts of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the military’s media wing, ISPR. The move follows ISPR’s release of videos accusing India of false flag operations, which reportedly gained wide attention before being taken down. Pakistani officials called the action politically motivated and accused India of targeting free speech during a time of regional strain.

In response, Pakistan called the digital ban “extreme and undemocratic.” The Foreign Office criticised it as an attack on a sovereign nation’s right to communication. They also hinted at raising the issue with global rights groups and social media platforms. This ban comes at a time when relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours are already tense over recent events in Kashmir.

India’s clampdown did not stop with government channels. Popular sports franchise Lahore Qalandars said its Facebook and Instagram pages were also blocked in India. PSL match streaming was suspended earlier, along with the removal of match highlights on Indian platforms. Meanwhile, major Pakistani news YouTube channels like Geo, ARY, Samaa, and Bol News are now also restricted in India.

Tensions surged further after India linked Pakistan to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, without evidence. Pakistan rejected the claim and warned that any move by India to block water flows would be treated as an act of war. Diplomatic and digital fronts now both appear to be battlegrounds as both countries issue sharp responses and prepare for wider fallout.