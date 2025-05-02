Gold prices drop by hundreds of rupees across Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan saw a decline today, continuing the trend of recent days. The price of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 1,300 per tola, bringing it down to Rs 344,500. This drop reflects a broader decrease in gold prices across the country.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Jewelers Association, the price of 10 grams of pure gold (24-carat) fell by Rs 1,114, reaching Rs 295,353. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold for 10 grams is being sold at Rs 270,740. This decline comes as international gold prices also experience a reduction.

However, silver prices remained unchanged. The price of one tola of silver stayed at Rs 3,427, and the 10-gram silver price remained steady at Rs 2,938.

In the global market, gold prices have also dropped, with the price of one ounce of gold decreasing by $13, bringing it to $3,263. This shift in both local and international gold prices may impact market trends in the coming days.