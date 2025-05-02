Pakistan ready to respond to indian aggression, says Army chief

The Army Chief General Asim Munir has said that Pakistan’s armed forces stand united with the people to defend the country. He made this statement during the Corps Commanders Conference held in Rawalpindi. The meeting reviewed the regional security situation, especially the rising tension between Pakistan and India. General Munir praised the army’s high level of readiness, discipline, and professional skills during this critical time.

The conference expressed serious concern over India’s actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In particular, it condemned the recent attack in Pahalgam and the continued targeting of civilians along the . The forum said these attacks are part of India’s plan to create tension and provoke Pakistan. It also warned that these actions will get a strong and suitable response from Pakistan.

Moreover, the Army leaders accused India of spreading fake stories to hide its internal problems. They said India tries to turn domestic issues into external threats, like it did in the Pulwama incident in 2019. The forum also highlighted India’s attempts to damage the Indus Waters Treaty and use water as a weapon. This, they warned, could hurt millions in Pakistan and threaten peace in the whole region.

Finally, the conference showed deep concern over solid proof of Indian military support for terrorism in Pakistan. It called these acts a clear violation of international law. Pakistan’s leadership made it clear that any attempt to start war will be answered firmly. They also announced the suspension of trade, flights, and all agreements with India. The Army Chief said the nation’s peace and progress cannot be stopped by fear, pressure, or false drama.