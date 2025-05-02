Fahad Mustafa finally breaks silence on ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ sequel

Pakistani superstar and game show host Fahad Mustafa broke his silence on the possible sequel of his blockbuster comeback serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring Hania Aamir.

During his latest outing on ARY News’ PSL transmission, ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, hosted by eminent host Waseem Badami, Fahad Mustafa rubbished any possibility of the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ season 2.

When asked if the actor would return to reprise his character of Mustafa in the ‘KMKT’ sequel, he responded, “I will never let it be made into a one.”

When asked for the reason, Mustafa explained, “There is no point in ruining a good, well-made thing by turning it into a sequel. There must be a longing for more among viewers and it should not be given in to.”

Notably, the biggest drama serial of 2024, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, marked the return of superstar Fahad Mustafa to dramas after a decade and co-starred him with the powerhouse of talent, Hania Aamir.

The warm tale of Sharjeena and Mustafa’s love, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq and helmed by ace director Badar Mehmood, set new records for drama viewership during its four-month-long run last year, with millions of worldwide fans calling for the sequel of the show.