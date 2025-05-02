Govt to launch 100 EV taxis under the PPP mode

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has said that the Sindh government is utilizing all available resources to provide the best possible travel facilities to the people of the province.

He stated that, in this regard, the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF),a subsidiary of the Sindh Investment Department, is offering KIBOR-based subsidies to companies interested in providing EV taxi services, with the aim of ensuring comfortable and eco-friendly transportation for citizens. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that electric vehicle (EV) taxi services are operational across the globe, and the Sindh government aims to launch an eco-friendly EV taxi service in the province through a public-private partnership model, with active collaboration from the private sector.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that eco-friendly EV taxis will contribute to addressing environmental challenges. He further stated that the Sindh government has also decided to introduce a dedicated EV Pink Taxi service exclusively for women, aimed at promoting the concept of women’s empowerment. In this unique initiative, both the driver and the passenger will be women.

Memon stated that the EV taxi service will also play a significant role in generating employment opportunities, as each taxi will be operated by at least two drivers. He also directed that proper training of drivers, along with character certification and police verification, must be ensured to maintain a safe and secure EV taxi service.

In the meeting, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, briefed the companies interested in providing EV taxi services about the incentives offered by the Investment and Public-Private Partnership Department. During the discussion, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that, in addition to the Sindh government, banks and private investors are also welcome to invest in the EV taxi project. He urged all interested parties to submit their proposals at the earliest.

The Senior Minister stated that the introduction of the EV taxi service will help discourage the widely criticized Qingqi rickshaw service. During the meeting, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin also briefed the participants on the facilities being provided in connection with the EV taxi service. It was agreed that, in the initial phase, 100 EV taxis will be launched on the roads under the public-private partnership model. Sindh Bank’s Asad Ali Shah, Chief Executive Officer of the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund Khizar Pervez, Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, and other relevant officials were also present at the meeting.