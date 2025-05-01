Strong wind halts PSL match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators

Heavy winds in Lahore disrupted the ongoing PSL 10 match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium. The game was stopped during Lahore Qalandars’ batting as dust storms and strong winds made play unsafe. Umpires immediately decided to pause the match for player safety.

Shortly after the match was halted, heavy rain began in several areas of Lahore. According to the Meteorological Department, wind speeds reached up to 100 kilometers per hour. The sudden weather change affected both the stadium and the surrounding city areas.

Due to bad weather, flight operations in Islamabad also faced major disruptions. Many flights were delayed or diverted to other cities. Passengers experienced inconvenience due to the unexpected weather shift.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued a weather alert. It warned of strong winds, dust storms, and rainfall in many parts of the country from May 1 to May 5.