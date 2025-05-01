Leaked document alleges RAW plot behind Pahalgam false flag operation

ISLAMABAD – A leaked document has allegedly exposed India’s RAW planning a false flag attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The file, shared on Telegram, outlines a media manipulation plan to blame Pakistan’s ISI.

Sources claim the document advised delaying blame on Pakistan for 36 hours to appear credible. However, Indian media reportedly blamed ISI immediately, exposing flaws in the strategy. The document also includes instructions to create fake witness accounts and videos using AI tools.

It further outlines a plan to plant false ISI-linked evidence near the attack site. The operation was reportedly timed to coincide with U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India. Analysts believe this was aimed at gaining international support.

Interestingly, the leak has sparked speculation about internal dissent within RAW. Some suggest it reflects opposition to Hindutva ideology. India has not yet commented on the document or its contents.