Quetta wins toss, chooses to bowl first against Lahore in PSL showdown

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators won the toss and chose to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in Thursday’s PSL match. The exciting clash is taking place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Both teams aim to continue their winning streaks. Quetta has won three matches in a row, while Lahore is on a two-game streak. They currently hold second and third positions on the points table.

Lahore Qalandars are led by Shaheen Afridi and include key players like Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, and Haris Rauf. Sam Billings will serve as the wicketkeeper for the side.

Quetta Gladiators, captained by Saud Shakeel, feature players such as Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, and Kusal Mendis. The team is looking to keep their momentum going in the tournament.