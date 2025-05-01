KP CM orders probe into Rs36 billion corruption scandal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered an investigation into a massive Rs36 billion corruption scandal following revelations that funds meant for development projects in Kohistan district were allegedly transferred into private bank accounts.

The scandal came to light when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) discovered that significant sums from public development projects between 2018 and 2024 had been funneled through private bank accounts. One of the most alarming findings was the presence of Rs3 billion in the bank account of a dumper truck driver, whose account has since been frozen.

NAB sources allege that political figures, senior government officials, and local Communications and Works (C&W) department personnel are implicated in the embezzlement. In response, the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has convened a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee.

Meanwhile, the provincial Finance Department has distanced itself from the matter, claiming it had no involvement with the contractors’ security deposits that are reportedly at the heart of the scam.