Pakistan conducts military drills near LoC after retaliatory strikes on indian outpost

Pakistan Army carried out full-scale military exercises near the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, showcasing its combat strength and readiness. These drills featured live-fire demonstrations and involved multiple units using advanced battlefield systems to prepare for any potential aggression.

The exercises came a day after Pakistani forces destroyed an Indian outpost in response to unprovoked fire from across the LoC in the Kiani and Mandal sectors. Officials confirmed the retaliation successfully neutralized enemy positions, including the Chakputra post in Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have grown since the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 tourists. India blamed Pakistan without offering proof, triggering diplomatic and strategic fallout. Both countries have since expelled diplomats, suspended visas, and shut major border crossings. Islamabad has denied involvement in the attack and offered full cooperation in an open investigation. Meanwhile, military officials stressed Pakistan’s commitment to defend its territory and respond decisively if provoked.