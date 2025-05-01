Scientists warn of rising H5N1 bird flu risk, call for urgent global action

Scientists from over 40 countries warn that H5N1 bird flu is a rising global threat. They published their concerns in The Lancet Regional Health. The virologists urge governments to increase surveillance, improve biosecurity, and prepare for possible human transmission. Because of recent cases in humans with no animal contact, experts worry the virus may adapt further.

In the US, bird flu spreads rapidly among wild birds and farm animals. It has infected all 50 states and Canada. Since 2022, over 168 million poultry have died or been culled. At least 70 people have caught the virus, including one death. Experts warn that the virus could change genetically and become more transmissible. They call for early action based on lessons learned from COVID-19.

The scientists recommend several steps. These include testing animal products and wastewater, sharing genomic data, and developing quick diagnostic tests. They also stress protecting frontline workers and accelerating vaccine research. Elyse Stachler emphasized that a strong nationwide monitoring system is vital for early detection and quarantine.

Furthermore, experts urge increased funding, clinical trials for new vaccines, and building trust with farm communities. They believe these actions are key to rapid response and prevention. Dr. Christian Bréchot added that collaboration and vigilance are essential now. Overall, the message is clear: early detection and preparedness are critical to avoiding a future pandemic.