Any conflict with india could trigger nuclear war, warns Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that any military conflict with India could escalate into a nuclear war. In an interview with Sky News, he stated that Pakistan’s armed forces—air, land, and sea—are fully capable of responding to any form of Indian aggression.

Bilawal emphasized that while Pakistan does not seek conflict, past wars between the two nations show how quickly tensions can spiral. He urged the international community to take immediate steps to de-escalate the current situation and ensure an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which India blamed on Pakistan.

He expressed concern that continued tension between two nuclear powers could grow beyond limited skirmishes and evolve into a full-blown war. Bilawal stressed that any friction in South Asia between historic rivals should be a serious concern for the global community.

Addressing a public gathering in Sukkur recently, Bilawal accused India of attacking Pakistan’s sovereignty by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. He strongly stated that the Indus River belongs to Pakistan and warned that if India blocks Pakistan’s water, the result will not be peace but bloodshed.