Air raid sirens installed in 29 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid rising tensions

Amid growing tensions between Pakistan and India, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has installed 50 air raid sirens in 29 districts. The purpose is to alert the public in case of an air strike. According to the Civil Defence Directorate, each siren weighs 120 kilograms and can be heard up to 15 kilometers. Major districts like Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad, D.I. Khan, and Chitral are among the areas covered.

This step aims to ensure public safety during any potential wartime situation. Authorities have instructed all civil defence officers to keep the sirens fully operational. These sirens will help citizens take shelter and safety measures on time.

Meanwhile, India’s recent accusations and actions have escalated the situation. After the Pahalgam attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and ordered Pakistani diplomats to leave by April 30. It also canceled visas and took other aggressive measures.

In response, Pakistan limited India’s diplomatic staff and warned that blocking water would be considered an act of war. The UN and U.S. have urged both nations to de-escalate. However, India continues its stubborn approach instead of choosing peace.