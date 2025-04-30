ISI chief Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as Pakistan’s new national security adviser

Lieutenant General Mohammad Asim Malik, the current Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been appointed as Pakistan’s new National Security Adviser (NSA), according to media reports. The appointment has been confirmed through a formal notification.

Lt Gen Malik will hold the NSA position as an additional charge, taking on broader responsibilities amid intensifying regional tensions. He was appointed as the ISI chief in September 2024 and has since been a key figure in shaping Pakistan’s intelligence and defense strategy.

This new role places him at the heart of Pakistan’s national security policy, especially as the country navigates increasing challenges on both domestic and international fronts. His appointment comes at a time when Pakistan is dealing with cross-border threats, internal counterterrorism efforts, and a tense relationship with India following recent events in Kashmir.

Analysts suggest the dual role could streamline coordination between military intelligence and national security planning, potentially allowing for a more unified response to regional developments.