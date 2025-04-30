Raza, Rauf lead Lahore qalandars to crushing 88-run win over Islamabad united in PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars produced a dominant display to crush Islamabad United by 88 runs in their PSL 10 encounter on Wednesday, defending a daunting total of 209/6 with clinical precision. This win breaks Islamabad’s five-match winning streak and boosts Lahore’s playoff hopes.

Batting first, Lahore set the tone with Fakhar Zaman’s 44 off 30 and Mohammad Naeem’s steady 25. The real fireworks came in the final overs as Sikandar Raza (39 off 17) and Sam Billings (38 off 17)* launched a late onslaught, lifting their side to a commanding total.

Islamabad’s response was shaky from the start. Despite a quick 41 from Andries Gous and Salman Agha’s 36, the rest of the batting lineup collapsed under pressure. Azam Khan, Haider Ali, and Shadab Khan failed to make an impact, leading to a swift all-out at 121 in 16.5 overs.

Lahore’s bowlers were ruthless. Haris Rauf led the attack with a fiery 4 for 31, while Sikandar Raza’s spin proved equally lethal, claiming 3 for 20. Contributions from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tom Curran sealed the win. With this statement victory, Lahore signals they are still strong contenders as the tournament heads into its final stages.