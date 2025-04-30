India closes airspace to Pakistani flights amid rising tensions until may 23

India has officially closed its airspace to all Pakistani-registered aircraft — including commercial, private, and military — until May 23, following a recent escalation in diplomatic and military tensions. The restriction was confirmed in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued late Wednesday.

The directive bans any aircraft registered in Pakistan or operated by Pakistani airlines from entering Indian airspace. This move follows the April 22 Pahalgam incident, which India blamed on Pakistan, further straining already tense relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

In response, Pakistan had already barred Indian flights from its airspace, disrupting multiple international routes. PIA (Pakistan International Airlines), anticipating such developments, had proactively halted its flights through Indian airspace even before the NOTAM was formally issued.

This is not the first time airspace has become a tool in the two nations’ geopolitical standoff. The latest restrictions risk impacting global travel networks and signal the deepening of a dangerous regional divide. Aviation experts warn the closure could raise fuel costs and flight durations for carriers in the region.