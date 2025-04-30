PM Shehbaz, US secretary Rubio talk india tensions, urge regional calm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, amid rising tensions with India following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The two leaders discussed regional stability, counter-terrorism, and strengthening Pakistan-US relations during the phone conversation.

PM Shehbaz shared Pakistan’s perspective on the growing security concerns and condemned terrorism in all forms. He highlighted the heavy price Pakistan has paid in the war on terror, including over 90,000 lives lost and $152 billion in economic damage. He also criticised India’s aggressive stance, warning that such behaviour risks destabilising counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

The prime minister rejected India’s claims linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident and demanded a neutral international probe. He expressed concern over India’s alleged use of water as a weapon, calling it a threat to millions of Pakistanis and a clear breach of the Indus Waters Treaty. He urged the US to help defuse tensions and encourage India to act responsibly.

On broader relations, PM Shehbaz recalled Pakistan’s long-standing partnership with the US. He called for deeper cooperation in counter-terrorism and economic development, especially in the mineral sector. Secretary Rubio appreciated the detailed exchange and stressed the importance of continued dialogue to ensure peace and progress in the region.