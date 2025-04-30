India blocks social media accounts of Pakistani actors after Pahalgam fallout

After banning Pakistani news channels, India has now started blocking the social media accounts of popular Pakistani actors. According to Indian media, the move follows the controversial Pahalgam “false flag” operation, which has intensified tensions between the two countries.

Actors whose accounts have been restricted in India include Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Sajal Aly, Ali Zafar, and Imran Abbas. Reports suggest that more artists from Pakistan are also facing similar bans. This marks an escalation in India’s digital crackdown on Pakistani content, which many view as politically motivated.

Earlier, India had banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including major news outlets like Geo News, Dawn News, Samaa TV, and ARY News. The channels were accused of spreading “misleading and provocative content” regarding the Pahalgam incident. However, critics argue that these platforms were simply presenting facts and exposing inconsistencies in India’s narrative.

India, often seen as the world’s largest democracy, is now facing criticism for curbing freedom of expression. Observers say the bans reflect frustration over alternative viewpoints and highlight growing intolerance towards dissent, especially on issues related to Kashmir and India-Pakistan relations.