Pakistan warns India: “You chose conflict, we’ll choose the response”

Pakistan strongly warned India against any military action following the Pahalgam incident. In a press conference, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said if India chooses the path of war, Pakistan will decide how to respond. He added that Pakistan has completed all preparations for a strong reply. The army is ready to defend the country on all fronts and at any cost.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar rejected India’s allegations. He said Pakistan had no role in the Pahalgam attack and even offered to help with an independent investigation. He called India’s accusations irresponsible and said India is trying to create tension in the region. According to him, India often uses such incidents to shift focus from its internal problems.

DG ISPR also highlighted that Pahalgam is far from the Line of Control, making infiltration impossible within minutes as claimed. He questioned India’s fast blame on Pakistan, calling it a part of a planned propaganda campaign. He said India uses fake social media accounts and false reports to build narratives. In addition, he accused India of using jailed Pakistanis in fake encounters.

Furthermore, both leaders stressed that Pakistan wants peace but is not weak. They warned that any move by India would be answered with full force. Pakistan will choose the time and place for any response. They also urged the world to take notice of India’s aggressive behavior and rising Islamophobia. According to them, regional peace is at risk if India continues such actions.