Ishaq dar and military spokesperson set to discuss India’s hostile actions

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif will hold a joint press conference today. The briefing will take place at 7:10 PM and will focus on India’s recent actions after the Pahalgam attack. Pakistan plans to update the media on its response to India’s hostile measures.

Earlier, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif accused India of spreading terrorism inside Pakistan. He also revealed evidence of Indian involvement, including an active-duty officer. Pakistan denied India’s claims and said New Delhi has not shared any proof of Pakistan’s role in the Kashmir attack.

India reacted strongly to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed. It suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, ordered Pakistanis to leave within 48 hours, and reduced its diplomatic staff in Islamabad. India also shut the Wagah border and recalled key officials.

In reply, Pakistan’s National Security Committee announced strong countermeasures. These included closing trade and airspace, suspending all agreements including Simla, and cutting Indian visas. Only Sikh pilgrims were allowed to stay, while all other Indian nationals were told to leave within 48 hours.