YouTuber Ducky bhai granted bail in overspeeding and stunt driving case

The Lahore High Court has granted protective bail to popular Pakistani YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, also known as Ducky Bhai. The case involves allegations of reckless driving and traffic law violations on a national highway. The court has instructed him to appear before the relevant trial court by May 5.

Rehman was booked after sharing a video showing him overspeeding and performing dangerous stunts while driving without holding the steering wheel. The video quickly went viral on social media and drew widespread criticism for encouraging risky behavior behind the wheel.

Following the backlash, motorway police registered a case against him for violating traffic laws. Officials confirmed the action in a formal statement and emphasized their ongoing commitment to ensuring road safety across Pakistan.

Authorities have also urged the public to follow traffic rules and support enforcement efforts. They warned that such irresponsible actions will face legal consequences, regardless of social media popularity.