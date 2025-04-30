“We will respond strongly if attacked”: Javed Sheikh

Actor Javed Sheikh has broken his silence on India’s recent threats towards Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident in Occupied Kashmir. He reacted strongly to India’s baseless accusations and warned of a firm response if any attack is launched.

India blamed Pakistan for the incident without any investigation or evidence and even issued threats of war. This triggered sharp reactions from Pakistanis across the country, with many urging the government to respond strongly. Public figures from the entertainment industry also joined in to express solidarity with the nation.

Javed Sheikh, expressing his patriotism, shared a video message on social media. In the video, he stated that if India attacks without proof, Pakistan will give a strong and clear response. He questioned how an FIR naming Pakistan was filed within just 30 minutes of the incident.

His statement sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Many users praised his bold stance, while others shared his video widely. His message added to the growing voice of unity among Pakistanis against India’s aggressive posturing.