Blast from gas cylinder causes fire, 5 dead and 5 injured in Lahore

A gas cylinder explosion in a shop on Ravi Road, Lahore, has tragically killed five people. The blast triggered a fire, leaving five others severely injured. Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. The victims are reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion. Initial reports suggest it was caused by a faulty gas cylinder. Local officials are focusing on improving safety measures in areas dealing with dangerous materials like gas cylinders.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Operations has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life. He instructed relevant departments to conduct thorough checks in the area to prevent future accidents. Additionally, the police have been ordered to ensure increased surveillance in the region.

To further prevent similar incidents, officials have directed the closure of illegal LPG points. Strict action will be taken to ensure public safety and compliance with safety regulations.