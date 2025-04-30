PCB confirms two extra t20s against Bangladesh ahead of world cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan in May for a five-match T20I series. Initially, the series was set to include three ODIs and three T20Is. However, due to the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, both boards agreed to replace the ODIs with two additional T20Is.

The series will be held from May 25 to June 3 in Faisalabad and Lahore. Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host the first two T20Is on May 25 and May 27. The venue, which has not hosted international cricket for 17 years, will mark its return with these matches.

The remaining three T20Is will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 30, June 1, and June 3. The matches will start at 8 pm. Bangladesh’s team is expected to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 and will train at Iqbal Stadium from May 22 to May 24.

This series follows Bangladesh’s previous tour to Pakistan in September, when they defeated Pakistan 2-0 in Tests. The upcoming T20Is offer both teams a chance to fine-tune their preparations for future international tournaments.