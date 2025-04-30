Sindh govt to merge online taxi services, launch EV taxis Soon

The Sindh government has decided to bring all online taxi services in Karachi under one system. This move aims to ensure safer, more reliable, and standardized travel options for the public. At the same time, the government plans to accelerate the launch of electric vehicle (EV) taxis across the city.

During a high-level meeting in Karachi, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized the need for environment-friendly and affordable transport. The meeting also included key officials like Qasim Naveed Qamar and Secretary Transport Asad Zamin. They reviewed the performance of Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers and discussed offering EV taxis through easy installment plans.

Moreover, the meeting discussed new transportation initiatives, including scooter schemes for working women and female students. Officials stressed the importance of expanding transport access while maintaining safety and quality. The integration of services under one system will help monitor operations, fare control, and vehicle checks.

According to Minister Sharjeel, creating a modern and unified taxi network is a top priority. He said the government wants to provide citizens with cleaner, safer, and more organized transport options. This step is expected to greatly improve passenger comfort, driver accountability, and service quality across Karachi.