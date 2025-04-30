Azhar Mahmood applies for Pakistan head coach role

Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Mahmood has confirmed he will apply for the men’s national team head coach position. Currently working as assistant coach, Azhar shared his interest just days before the Pakistan Cricket Board’s May 4 application deadline. He brings prior experience as a bowling coach and briefly served as interim head coach during the 2024 New Zealand tour.

Azhar’s announcement comes as the PCB looks to finalize its coaching setup before the upcoming T20 World Cup and the Bangladesh T20I series. He guided Pakistan to a 2-2 T20I series draw in New Zealand, boosting his credentials. However, strong competition remains for the role.

Among the top contenders is Mike Hesson, New Zealand’s former head coach and current Islamabad United coach in the Pakistan Super League. Known for his planning and leadership, Hesson is reportedly being considered for the white-ball coaching role. If selected, he will lead the squad against Bangladesh later this month.

The T20I series against Bangladesh will run from May 25 to June 3 in Faisalabad and Lahore. As the PCB finalizes its choice, the decision will play a major role in Pakistan’s preparations for the T20 World Cup and the rest of the 2024–25 cricket season.