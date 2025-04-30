Seven unidentified bodies found in Ziarat

Seven unidentified bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the Chutair Tangi area of Ziarat district of Balochistan.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ziarat, some local residents spotted seven bodies near Konchi dam and informed the authorities.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and Levies personnel reached the scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital. Police launched an investigation into the incident.

“Details and facts will be confirmed after the investigation is complete,” the deputy commissioner stated, adding that efforts are ongoing to identify the victims and determine the motive and perpetrators behind the killings.

In response to the gruesome incident, local residents staged a protest and blocked the Ziarat-Chutair road, demanding immediate action from the authorities.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department killed nine terrorists in Pishin Balochistan, reported quoting CTD.

According to CTD spokesperson, the operation was conducted in Khanai Baba area of Pishin, where nine militants were gunned down.

A huge cache of arms were also recovered from the terrorists who were involved in carrying out militancy in the province.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a successful operation in Balochistan’s Dukki.

As per details, the operation killing five terrorists was carried out at Dukki’s Dabar mountain, targeting members of a banned organization involved in attacks on coal mines, security forces, and civilians.