Asim Azhar breaks silence on viral video featuring Meerub Ali and Ali Safina

Singer Asim Azhar has finally addressed the viral video involving his fiancée, actress Meerub Ali, and host Ali Safina.

Recently, Meerub Ali appeared on Ali Safina’s podcast, where she was asked a question related to Hania Aamir. During the conversation, Ali Safina jokingly inquired whether Asim Azhar ever sings “O Hania O Dil Janiya” for her.

Meerub Ali smiled and understood the implication, but the clip quickly went viral on social media, leading to criticism directed at Ali Safina.

In response to the controversy, Asim Azhar stated that while everyone is entitled to their privacy, people must understand that if they choose to share their lives publicly on social media, they should be prepared for criticism.

He emphasised that if someone is not mentally strong enough to handle public scrutiny, it is better to avoid such exposure. Asim Azhar acknowledged that sometimes lines are crossed, which is indeed an unfortunate reality, but said he is fully aware of this and faces it accordingly. He also added, “I only share my true feelings with those whom I love; otherwise, I prefer to maintain my distance.”

Earlier, singer-actor Asim Azhar broke his silence on the reports of him getting married to his fiancée, actor-model Merub Ali, this year.

Celebrity couple Merub Ali and Asim Azhar, who have been engaged for more than two years, may or may not tie the knot this year, said the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer.

In an interview with an Indian journalist, Asim Azhar was asked by fans if he would finally marry his fiancée Ali in 2025, to which he replied, “You’re kind of putting me in a spot with this question. But I can neither accept nor deny this claim.” “Because it’s all about God’s plan and like every desi family, the decision lies with our families,” he quipped.