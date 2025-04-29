Gold prices surge in Pakistan, reflecting global market trends

Gold prices in Pakistan surged on Tuesday, following a global rise in the precious metal’s value. The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,100 per tola, reaching Rs349,200. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,800, now priced at Rs299,382.

This price hike mirrors a strong rise in the global bullion market, where gold prices climbed by $21 per ounce to reach $3,310. This increase reflects growing global demand amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

Jewellers in Pakistan linked the domestic price surge to both the global rise in gold prices and the continuing depreciation of the Pakistani rupee. The weakening rupee has raised import costs, contributing to the overall increase in gold prices.

Meanwhile, other precious metals showed mixed results. Spot gold was down 0.8% at $3,313.23 an ounce, while silver gained 0.4%, platinum rose 0.2%, and palladium saw a slight drop of 0.5%.